Road Closure - Faywood Rd Grand Isle

Faywood Road near the intersection of Lovers Lane in Grand Isle will be shut down due to a structure fire.





This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.







