The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Announces Free Parking For Customers

Need a trusted pawn shop or jewelry store near me for quick loans? Visit The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. in Quincy! We Buy, Sell, Appraise & Loan on Gold, Diamonds, Designer Handbags, Luxury Watches, Silver, Coins & more! 📍509 Beale St. Quincy, MA 📞617-479-4653 (GOLD) The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. 509 Beale St. Quincy, MA 02169 617-479-GOLD (4653) offers clients free parking. The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.

The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. now offers FREE Customer Parking! Stop the Boston drive, traffic jams & parking hunt. Easy, free access awaits you in Quincy!

We try to include a wide variety of items we buy and customers can borrow against so they don’t have to make several stops at different locations. We appraise, buy, sell, and offer loans on jewelry.” — Jeff Venice

QUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jewelers and Coin Co of Quincy, MA is thrilled to announce a new initiative aimed at making the trip to their store more accessible and welcoming. Effective today, they have arranged free parking for all their customer in the three corner parking lots across from their corned four signaled intersection at Beale Street and Adams Street in Quincy, Massachusetts.“The decision to offer free parking stems from our commitment to enhancing mobility, making the selling or loan process as easy as possible, and fostering an inviting atmosphere for all,” says Jeff Venice. This starts with being able to easily locate ample parking that is close and convenient for clients. It’s stressful for clients to be driving into the city and pay for parking, worrying about valet parking costs, garage parking safety, and most inconvenient to clients is all the downtown traffic that clients want to avoid. People are seeking simple solutions to make their day more productive and less stressful and the ample parking at the four-way intersection allows that for the foreseeable future.We just want our customers to have one less worry,” continues Venice. “We have really made the effort to put our customers first. We stay open until 7pm on weekdays to accommodate our customers who work during the week, and we’re open Saturday and Sunday to make sure everyone can come in when it’s best for them off their work schedule. We offer private appointments for clients who want to conduct their estate jewelry transactions in a more private setting. It’s all about service, a seemingly lost art in today’s world.”“We try to include a wide variety of items we buy and customers can borrow against so they don’t have to make several stops at different locations. We appraise, buy, sell, and offer loans on gold jewelry, diamonds, silver, platinum, luxury watches, designer handbags, and more. We accept all the major brands of designer goods including Tiffany, Rolex, Cartier, Goyard, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Chanel. We also take sterling silverware, artwork, and high-end collectibles. We just try to be that one-stop easy to work with place where everyone feels comfortable, concludes Venice.Parking is important for clients especially when the parking is bright and well light, a four cornered visible intersection, and nice landscaping, no loitering, and anticipate they won’t have an experience like Kim Kardashian did in Paris, France. On May 14th Wong, Ashley. "Kim Kardashian Testifies in Jewelry Robbery Trial, Wearing a $3 Million Necklace." The Wall Street Journal, May 14th, 2025 Kim Kardashian Diamond Jewelry RobberyMedia Contact(617) 479-4653 (Gold)509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169info@goldpawnership.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.