Learn about native wildflower gardens at a virtual MDC event May 22

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Native Missouri plants create beauty and provide food and cover for native butterflies, birds, and other wild animals. Participants of this event will gain basic native garden design concepts and sample designs for their own yard. They will also be provided with places to find more information. The event will run from 6-7 p.m.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yk. The link to join this class will be sent the day before and the morning of the event. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. If an email is not received, please contact the instructor, Becky Matney, to let her know. Becky can be reached at becky.matney@mdc.mo.gov.