MDC to host free DNS training for first grade teachers Aug. 13 in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites first grade teachers to attend a Discover Nature Schools (DNS) teacher workshop that will focus on MDC’s DNS curriculum, First Grade: Exploring Missouri, Aug. 13 from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at MDC’s Hannibal office.

First Grade: Exploring Missouri is a curriculum produced by MDC that is aligned to all first grade Missouri Learning Science (MLS) and Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) including the four components of Earth and Space Science, Physical Science, Life Science and Engineering and Technology Science.

This curriculum’s 5E lessons follow the school year with 8 units and 21 lessons using Missouri-focused phenomena. Each lesson concludes with a Claim, Evidence, Reasoning student page where students revisit the investigative questions and provide evidence from their learning to support their claim and reasoning.

This teacher training will introduce teachers to the free student guide and teacher guide as well as the MDC Teacher Portal and other resources. Participants will learn how to instruct the lessons both indoors and outdoors and become certified to receive the related First Grade Teacher Kit and a funding grant to transport students for a field experience outside of school grounds. Teachers will also have the chance to create their own sun print, a craft students will participate in during the school year.

Registration for this training is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4tx. Please note that interested parties will need to create an MDC Teacher Portal account before accessing the registration page. Accounts can be created at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4bf. Learn more about all MDC’s DNS programs at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4bg.

Questions about this event can be sent to Kathi Moore at kathi.moore@mdc.mo.gov. MDC’s Hannibal office is located at 8965 HWY 36 STE 1 in Hannibal.