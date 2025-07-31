MDC to purchase seed in Columbia during select dates this fall

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing seed from the public for a variety of tree and shrub species. The nursery conducts seed collections annually, and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings.

In central Missouri, people can bring their seed to MDC’s Central Regional Office at 3500 East Gans Road in Columbia from 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Aug. 15

Aug. 22

Aug. 29

Sept. 5

Sept. 12

Sept. 19

Sept. 26

Oct. 3

Oct. 10

Oct. 17

Oct. 24

Oct. 31

The nursery will quit accepting seed once the quota has been reached for that tree or shrub, so it would be best to call or email ahead to be sure there is still a need for the seed that is being brought in. The nursery reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met. The nursery also reserves the right to reject seed that is poor quality, is not mature, or is mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs.

The nursery will begin accepting seed for the following species on the dates shown below (prices are by the pound):

Starting July 28

Elderberry, (fruit must be ripe, purple to black in color, and fruit only, no clusters), $4.25

Starting August 11

Witchhazel, (seed inside pod must be black in color), $4.50

Starting August 25

Hazelnut, (seed must be mature, light brown and easily pulled from husk, no green or partially green husks will be accepted), $4.75

Starting Sept. 10

Gray Dogwood, $5.00

$5.00 Flowering Dogwood, $5.00

$5.00 Roughleaf Dogwood, $4.75

$4.75 Mixed Hickory, $0.75

$0.75 Shellbark Hickory, $0.90

$0.90 Persimmon, (fruit must be ripe, yellow, red, or orange), $0.75

(fruit must be ripe, yellow, red, or orange), $0.75 Redbud, (pods must be brown and have, on overage, 3 seeds per pod that are light brown and filled, not black), $4.00 in pods

(pods must be brown and have, on overage, 3 seeds per pod that are light brown and filled, not black), $4.00 in pods Paw Paw, (fruit must be soft as firm fruit will not be accepted), $1.50

Starting Sept. 24

White Oak, $0.95

$0.95 Chinkapin Oak, $2.50

$2.50 Post Oak, $1.50

$1.50 Butternut, $3.00

$3.00 Ohio Buckeye, (without hulls), $0.95

(without hulls), $0.95 Red Buckeye, (without hulls), $0.95

Starting Oct. 1

Black Oak, $0.85

$0.85 Shumard Oak, $0.95

$0.95 Northern Red Oak, $0.95

$0.95 Pin Oak, $1.25

$1.25 Cherrybark Oak, $1.85

$1.85 Nuttall Oak, $1.85

$1.85 Swamp White Oak, $1.50

$1.50 Swamp Chestnut Oak, $1.50

$1.50 Overcup Oak, $1.50

$1.50 Willow Oak, $1.85

Starting Oct. 22

People in Central Missouri who have questions about tree species or how to check to see if the seed is good can contact MDC’s Central Regional Office at (573) 815-7900. People can also get more information from George O. White Nursery Manager Mike Fiaoni at Michael.fiaoni@mdc.mo.gov.