Beginning paddlers can get canoe and kayak tips at June 4 MDC program

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Paddling a canoe or a kayak is a great way to enjoy this area’s lakes and streams.

People wanting to learn more about paddling canoes and kayaks should sign up for the June 4 Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Paddle Sports: Intro to Canoe and Kayak Skills.” This free program, which is designed for beginning paddlers, will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kellogg Lake in Carthage. The program is designed for ages 11 and up. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208448

At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes will cover the basic equipment, paddle strokes, and knowledge needed to paddle Missouri’s streams and lakes safely. Program participants will also have a chance to test their paddling skills at Kellogg Lake. All boats and other floating equipment will be furnished by MDC staff.

The entrance to Kellogg Lake is at the intersection of Highway V and Highway 96. People can contact Rhodes at Andy.Rhodes@mdc.mo.gov for directions or for more information about the June 4 program.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.