ICYMI: Governor Newsom reassures international partners that Trump’s tariffs don’t represent California

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom kicked off #WorldTradeMonth with a round of key international interviews with journalists from major broadcast networks in Canada, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. In the interviews, Governor Newsom addressed the Trump Slump’s impact on the state’s economy and assured international partners that the harmful tariff policies from Washington, DC, are not reflective of the views of California.

