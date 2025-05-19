Rechat Named on T3 Sixty’s 2025 Tech 200 List of the Industry's Leading Real Estate Technologies

Recognized in eight categories for excellence in CRM, Marketing Center and Platform

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , the leading AI-powered Operating Platform for real estate professionals, has been named on T3 Sixty’s 2025 Tech 200 , highlighting its industry-leading capabilities in both marketing and operations. The annual Tech 200 is part of T3 Sixty’s influential Real Estate Almanac, honoring the most impactful technology products in residential real estate."Rechat’s inclusion in eight categories of the 2025 Tech 200—including core areas like CRM, email marketing, video marketing, and AI—highlights the platform’s strength as a solution for modern brokerages. Its presence across marketing, operations, and emerging technology segments reflects a thoughtful, integrated approach to solving real-world challenges. As brokerages increasingly seek simplicity without sacrificing power, Rechat is clearly a platform to watch,” added Prem Luthra, Executive Vice President of Consulting Services Group at T3 Sixty.Rechat is included among the top CRM solutions for managing and optimizing agent-client communications. Rechat’s CRM, known as the People Center, is designed specifically for real estate professionals. The People Center helps agents manage client relationships and interactions more efficiently—ultimately improving profitability and streamlining operations. Key features include one-click import and sync of contacts, emails, and calendar events from platforms like Google and Outlook; tagging capabilities for advanced contact segmentation; automated communication flows for consistent follow-up; and smart reminders for milestones like birthdays and home anniversaries. Integrated MLS functionality enhances listing access, while Rechat’s AI assistant, Lucy, helps agents prioritize leads, automate tasks, and generate personalized campaigns. With tools for deal management, digital signatures, and full-scale marketing—including property websites, open house pages, and email campaigns—Rechat delivers a powerful, centralized hub that drives productivity, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.Honored for their Marketing Center, Rechat helps agents create fast, brand-consistent marketing materials. Rechat’s Marketing Center acts as a centralized hub for executing comprehensive, multi-channel marketing campaigns. From one streamlined interface, agents can manage email, social media, video, print, and presentation marketing. The platform includes hundreds of ready-to-use email templates for listing promotions, holiday greetings, and client anniversaries, along with custom newsletter tools using drag-and-drop blocks. Full analytics and real-time notifications provide insight into open rates and click-throughs, while MLS integration enables automation for listing-driven emails. Additional features include social media post and story design, print materials like flyers and postcards, single-property websites, and CMA presentations. Designed to simplify execution and amplify results, Rechat’s Marketing Center helps agents market smarter, faster, and with greater impact.The Rechat Platform is ranked alongside top providers offering tightly integrated tools across the real estate funnel. By combining CRM, marketing, and transaction management into a Super App, Rechat eliminates the need for multiple disconnected tools. Key features include the People Center—Rechat’s intelligent CRM for managing contacts, automating communication, and organizing follow-ups; the Transaction Center for handling deals, smart forms, and digital signatures; the Marketing Center for launching multi-channel campaigns across email, social media, and print; and the Design Studio for creating property websites, branded materials, and more. Powered by its AI assistant Lucy, Rechat also helps prioritize leads, automate workflows, and generate data-driven insights. The platform integrates seamlessly with MLS systems and APIs, empowering agents and brokerages to operate more efficiently, elevate their marketing, and focus on building meaningful client relationships—all from one centralized hub.“Being recognized among this prestigious list is a testament to the strength of our platform and the trust our clients place in us,” said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat. “Our team has worked tirelessly to build an elegant, AI-powered solution that not only saves time but truly empowers agents to deliver better experiences at every touchpoint.”Rechat is on T3 Sixty’s watchlist for listing presentation, a designation for offering a compelling, data-driven presentation experience, and Transaction Management Systems, which is recognized for streamlining the execution, storage and review of transactions.To learn more about Rechat, visit: https://www.rechat.com To view the full T3 Sixty 2025 Tech 200 list, visit: https://www.realestatealmanac.com/ About RechatRechat is real estate's only AI-powered operating platform. Built to solve a universally persistent problem faced by brokerages and their agents – the need to toggle between disparate platforms to manage the various aspects of their business – Rechat includes a fully integrated marketing center, people center, and deals center. As a result, real estate professionals are able to work within one ecosystem to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality collateral, and track transactions from start to finish. Learn more at: https://rechat.com/

