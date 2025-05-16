N.C. Department of Labor Honors Lincolnton-Area Businesses for Workplace Safety Excellence

The N.C. Department of Labor recognized outstanding workplace safety achievements by Lincolnton-area employers and employees during the N.C. Department of Labor’s annual Safety Awards Banquet, held Thursday, May 15, at the Lincoln Cultural Center.

The event, co-hosted with the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce, celebrated companies that have demonstrated a strong commitment to preventing injuries and building a culture of safety in the workplace.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner and Occupational Safety and Health Director Scott Mabry highlighted the importance of collaboration and leadership in reducing injuries and building a safer North Carolina.

“Under Commissioner Farley’s leadership, the department’s top priority is making sure North Carolina workers go home safe and healthy at the end of every workday,” Mabry said. “It’s an honor to follow Commissioner Farley’s lead and recognize the businesses and individuals who’ve earned these safety awards — not just for what they’ve achieved, but for their daily commitment to creating safe workspaces.”

The awards reflect outstanding on-the-job safety performance during the 2024 calendar year. All recognized employers are based in Lincolnton or the surrounding region.

To be eligible, businesses must have had no fatalities at the award site during the calendar year.

• Gold Awards are presented to businesses with DART rates (cases involving days away, restricted duty, or job transfer) at least 50% below the industry average.

• Silver Awards are based on days away from work, also with rates at least 50% below the industry average.

These benchmarks demonstrate meaningful, measurable outcomes in workplace safety.

The Lincolnton event is one of over two dozen safety awards banquets taking place across the state this spring, as the department recognizes more than 2,000 employers statewide for their efforts.

For a full list of award recipients or to learn more about the Safety Awards Program, visit https://www.labor.nc.gov/.

More information on the N.C. Department of Labor’s Safety Awards Program is available by calling 919-707-7855 or emailing Kiley Willard at kiley.willard@labor.nc.gov.



