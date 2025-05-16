Protect what Matters Most: Register your Values at Risk

CANADA, May 16 - Released on May 16, 2025

With the start of the wildfire season, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is encouraging residents to take proactive steps to protect their property, environment and community by registering their Values At Risk (VAR).

In wildfire terms, "Values At Risk" refers to the assets and property that could be affected by wildfire, including buildings, cabins, docks and homes.

"By informing the SPSA about your cabin, home, or other significant assets, you will help fire managers prioritize protection efforts," SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said. "This information will also help improve response strategies and increase the likelihood of safeguarding what matters most to you."

To register a VAR, complete the online Values at Risk Form located at https://www.saskpublicsafety.ca/at-home/values-at-risk.

SPSA staff are available to guide residents through the submission process. All information provided will remain confidential and will only be used by fire managers for wildfire management purposes.

"Registering your Values At Risk is an important step toward protecting them, but it does not guarantee the SPSA will be able to protect your values from wildfire," Pritchard said. "However, when the SPSA is informed about Values At Risk and can put protection units like sprinklers in place, it is very successful in saving those values."

The SPSA encourages all residents to take precautions to mitigate the risk of wildfire damage. The SPSA has FireSmart resources available on its website at saskpublicsafety.ca.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a treasury board Crown corporation responsible for wildfire management, emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program and fire safety.

