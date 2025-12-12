Varied Conditions Across the Province at Freeze-Up

CANADA, December 12 - Released on December 12, 2025

Today, the Water Security Agency (WSA) has released the Conditions at Freeze-up Report for 2025. As we often see in Saskatchewan, conditions vary regionally. While this report gives an early indication of areas that are more vulnerable to potentially above or below normal runoff, it is not a spring runoff forecast; winter snow, which plays a big role in spring runoff, cannot be accurately predicted at this time.

Lakes and reservoirs in the Qu'Appelle, Souris and Saskatchewan River basins are expected to be at or near normal levels prior to the spring runoff in 2026. Inflows to Lake Diefenbaker are expected to remain near normal throughout the winter. Outflows from Lake Diefenbaker have been increased to manage lake levels within normal winter operating levels and are planned to be in the middle of the normal operating range on March 1, 2026.

The two short snowstorms prior to freeze-up in November brought light to moderate snowfall across Saskatchewan, with heaviest accumulations near North Battleford, Melville and the southwest.

At freeze-up, soil moisture levels are near adequate in eastern areas of the grain belt, while western areas and the north are exhibiting soil moisture deficits.

Current long-range forecasts suggest slightly above normal precipitation and below normal temperatures through the winter months over much of the province. At this time, there are no areas where WSA believes that there is a heightened risk of above normal spring runoff in 2026.

Over the winter, WSA continually monitors conditions in Saskatchewan as well as the snowpack in the mountains, which greatly contribute to spring stream flows. WSA undertakes snowpack surveys at multiple spots in the province to better understand current conditions prior to issuing the runoff report. The preliminary Spring Runoff Outlook for 2026 will be issued in early spring 2026.

