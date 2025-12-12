Saskatchewan Wholesale Trade Growth on Top

CANADA, December 12 - Released on December 12, 2025

Province Ranks First in the Nation for Year-Over-Year Growth

Today, Statistics Canada announced Saskatchewan experienced a 12 per cent increase in wholesale trade (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) from October 2024 to October 2025. This ranks first among the provinces. Month-over-month also increased 4.6 per cent, ranking second in Canada.

"Our government remains committed to fostering a competitive business environment while improving quality of life, making our province the destination of choice to live, work and raise a family," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "An increase in wholesale trade shows increased consumer confidence, which allows us to attract more investment into the province and in turn spend more on the programs, services and infrastructure citizens rely on."

In October 2025, the total value of wholesale trade (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) was $4 billion.

Wholesale trade is a measure of the value of goods purchased in large quantities with the intention of being sold to resellers, but not to final consumers.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $83.6 billion, increasing by $2.5 billion or 3.1 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.7 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for investors and outlines why Saskatchewan is the best place to do business in Canada.

