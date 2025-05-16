Coryell Roofing Welcomes Bradley Boyle as New Site Superintendent

With five years of experience, Boyle joins the team to help deliver exceptional project leadership, safety, and client satisfaction.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing is proud to announce the appointment of Bradley Boyle as the company’s newest Site Superintendent . With five years of progressive experience in the construction industry, Bradley brings a strong foundation of field knowledge, leadership, and a results-driven mindset to the team.Bradley’s decision to join Coryell Roofing was inspired by the company’s reputation for integrity and its commitment to values that go beyond the jobsite. “What immediately stood out to me about Coryell was not just the quality of work, but the integrity and professionalism I saw in every individual,” Boyle shared. “I’m honored to be part of a team that reflects excellence in both craftsmanship and character.”In his new role, Bradley will oversee project execution across multiple commercial roofing sites, ensuring every project meets Coryell’s high standards of safety, efficiency, and superior quality. His leadership will further the company’s mission of protecting people, property, and policy through long-lasting roofing solutions.“Bradley exemplifies the kind of leadership and dedication we strive for at Coryell Roofing,” said Zach Cross, Director of Operations. “His strong work ethic and deep respect for our clients’ trust make him a valuable addition to our team and our continued commitment to excellence.”Bradley’s appointment reflects Coryell Roofing’s ongoing investment in top-tier talent to support its growing portfolio and deliver results that raise the industry standard. As he steps into this vital role, Bradley remains focused on contributing to the well-being of the company, building client confidence, and upholding the values that first drew him to Coryell.

