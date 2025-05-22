National CACFP Association Reinforces Commitment to Continuing Education Through Expanded Training Opportunities

The National CACFP Association is committed to continuing education.

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) is reaffirming its commitment to continuing education by offering a variety of virtual training opportunities that support child nutrition professionals at every stage of their careers.With a focus on providing practical tools and accessible learning, NCA delivers training designed to help program operators improve meal service, strengthen program integrity and develop leadership skills. Whether participants are new to the CACFP or seasoned professionals, these events provide valuable support for delivering high-quality care.This year’s featured training opportunities include:Meal Pattern Boot Camp | June 12, 2025A focused, one-day virtual training designed to help participants navigate the CACFP meal patterns with confidence. Attendees will learn how to identify creditable foods, properly portion components and avoid common mistakes when planning and serving meals.Dip into Summer Fun: Dips in the CACFP | July 2025This free summer event invites participants to explore a variety of #CACFPCreditable dip recipes that bring flavor and creativity to mealtime. Designed to inspire hands-on experiences, the session highlights how dips can promote healthy eating habits, encourage food exploration and support child development—all while having fun.Virtual Summit | August 2025A multi-day online training event offering engaging sessions on program operations, nutrition and compliance. With expert speakers and real-world strategies, the summit helps providers stay informed, meet CACFP requirements and strengthen their program's impact.Leadership Institute | Multiple Sessions Throughout the YearAn interactive training experience designed for everyone in child nutrition programs - whether just starting out, managing a team or looking to grow leadership skills. Participants will gain tools for effective communication, staff development and long-term program planning, helping build confidence and capacity across all roles.NCA remains dedicated to supporting the professionals who make a difference in the lives of children and adults in care every day. For a complete list of training opportunities, visit the event calendar Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

