MDC proposes expanding furbearer hunting and trapping

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Conservation Commission gave initial approval to several regulation changes from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) to expand furbearer hunting and trapping opportunities at its May 16 open meeting in Jefferson City. As many populations of furbearing species continue to increase, the proposed regulation changes will increase trapping opportunities and provide landowners with additional tools to manage wildlife populations and respond to human-wildlife conflicts.

The Commission gave initial approval to increasing the number of days that allow the use of artificial light, night vision, and thermal imagery equipment when harvesting coyotes. The proposed regulation would extend the use of these tools to 252 days from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, excluding the prescribed spring turkey hunting season. Prior to the proposed regulation, artificial light, night vision, and thermal imaging equipment could only be used to harvest coyotes from Feb. 1 through March 31, a total of 59 days.

The Commission also approved a proposed regulation change that would allow Conibear and similar type traps that are 7 inches in size or smaller to be used in dryland sets on private property with some restrictions on placement and use. Previously, these types of traps could not be more than 5 inches, unless set in water.

In addition, the Commission approved a proposed regulation change that would allow the use of snares in dryland sets on private property with certain requirements on size and device configuration. Currently, snares can only be used in water sets. The proposed regulation would allow snares in dryland sets on private property as long as they are set 150 feet from public areas and property boarders, unless written consent is obtained.

MDC is seeking public comments on the proposed regulation changes from July 2 to July 31, 2025. Get more information and submit comments at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-commenting-opportunities.

If given final approval, the anticipated date for the regulation changes to take effect is Jan. 1, 2026, for extended use of artificial light, night vision, and thermal imagery equipment when harvesting coyotes. If given final approval, the anticipated date for the other regulation changes to become effective is April 1, 2026.

For more information on Hunting and Trapping in Missouri, visit MDC online at mdc.mo,gov.