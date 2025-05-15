AZDPS Partners with Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for Annual ‘Click It or Ticket’ Seat Belt Campaign

PHOENIX – Buckle up, Arizona! It could save your life.

The annual ‘Click It or Ticket’ seat belt education and enforcement initiative will be held in Arizona from Monday, May 19, 2025, through Sunday, June 1, 2025.

During this period, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers will conduct high-visibility seat belt enforcement statewide.

With the support of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), AZDPS troopers will actively enforce seat belt laws and help to educate motorists on the importance of proper seat belt and safety seat usage to keep themselves and their passengers safe.

Proper use of safety restraints can significantly reduce the risk of severe and/or fatal injuries in a crash.

As of May 12, 2025, AZDPS troopers have investigated 101 fatal collisions on Arizona’s roadways. Of the individuals killed in those incidents, 39 were not using seat belts or appropriate restraint devices.

“We’ve seen too many tragedies that could have been prevented by a seat belt,” said Lieutenant Colonel Daven Byrd, Assistant Director of the AZDPS Highway Patrol Division. “Wearing a seat belt is the easiest decision you can make to stay alive in a crash. Protect yourself and those who ride with you.”

