Troopers Arrest Police Impersonator in West Valley, Seek Additional Witnesses or Victims

A tip from a vigilant citizen led to the investigation and arrest of a suspected police impersonator in the West Valley.

On April 10, 2025, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) received a citizen tip about an individual in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck pulling over another driver on State Route 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The tipster provided investigators with video of the suspect and victim vehicles. Red and blue flashing lights are visible on the suspect vehicle’s front windshield during the incident.

AZDPS troopers identified and interviewed the victim driver, who told them the suspect identified himself as an FBI agent during their interaction.

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, following a lengthy investigation, AZDPS troopers arrested 53-year-old Roderick A. Gaines at his residence in Surprise. Gaines was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and faces one charge of impersonating a peace officer and one charge of unlawful imprisonment.

A jacket with the letters “FBI” and a hat with “FBI” embossed on the front were located in one of the suspect’s vehicles. The F-150 truck was located and seized as evidence by investigators, and a firearm was seized from the suspect’s residence. Investigators found functioning red and blue lights still installed in the F-150, and additional police equipment was collected as evidence.

AZDPS investigators encourage anyone with further information, or anyone who may have had contact with the suspect, to contact 877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips.