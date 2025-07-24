Turquoise Alert Assists in Safe Recovery of Missing 6-Year-Old Girl in Cottonwood

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is pleased to announce the successful resolution of the Turquoise Alert for 6-year-old Violet Coultas, who was found safe earlier today, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

The alert was issued on the evening of Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in connection with a custodial interference case originating out of Hawaii. Violet was reportedly taken by her non-custodial mother, 48-year-old Sarah Coultas, in violation of a lawful custody order.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the FBI contacted the Cottonwood Police Department with new information indicating the mother and daughter were in their jurisdiction. Cottonwood Police Department officers responded and successfully located the mother and daughter. Violet was found safe and asleep and was cared for by police until the Arizona Department of Child Safety arrived to take custody. Sarah Coultas was taken into custody without incident. The Turquoise Alert was cancelled a short time later.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Buckeye Police Department, Cottonwood Police Department, AZDPS Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center personnel, the Hawaii Police Department, the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General, FBI Phoenix Field Office, FBI Honolulu Field Office, the Arizona Department of Child Safety, and vigilant members of the public, Violet is now safe and in protective care.

“Turquoise Alerts are an essential tool in quickly notifying the public and mobilizing law enforcement when a vulnerable individual is missing,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the AZDPS. “In this case, the system worked exactly as intended. We are grateful for the teamwork and commitment of all those who contributed to Violet’s safe recovery.”

Sarah Coultas is in custody pending extradition and further legal proceedings.

This case underscores the importance of strong interagency communication and public awareness in time-sensitive investigations involving at-risk individuals.