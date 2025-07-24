Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,546 in the last 365 days.

Turquoise Alert

Preliminary Information on Missing Citizen

Violet Coultas, a minor, was last seen on video surveillance at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on July 12, 2025, at 10:01 PM MST, accompanied by her non-custodial mother, Sarah Coultas. Sarah Coultas is alleged to have fled Hawaii with Violet in violation of a court order. Violet was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink jacket, pink sweater, light-colored shorts, and white shoes. Violet is a white female 3 feet 10 inches tall, 43 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Please Contact 911 with any information or sightings. Contact the Hawaii Police Department with any historical tips and leads.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Turquoise Alert

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more