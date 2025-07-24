Turquoise Alert

Preliminary Information on Missing Citizen

Violet Coultas, a minor, was last seen on video surveillance at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on July 12, 2025, at 10:01 PM MST, accompanied by her non-custodial mother, Sarah Coultas. Sarah Coultas is alleged to have fled Hawaii with Violet in violation of a court order. Violet was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink jacket, pink sweater, light-colored shorts, and white shoes. Violet is a white female 3 feet 10 inches tall, 43 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Please Contact 911 with any information or sightings. Contact the Hawaii Police Department with any historical tips and leads.