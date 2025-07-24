Turquoise Alert

Violet Coultas, a minor, was last seen on video surveillance at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on July 12, 2025, at 10:01 PM MST, accompanied by her non-custodial mother, Sarah Coultas. Sarah Coultas is alleged to have fled Hawaii with Violet in violation of a court order. Violet was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink jacket, pink sweater, light-colored shorts, and white shoes. Violet is a white female 3 feet 10 inches tall, 43 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Please Contact 911 with any information or sightings. Contact the Hawaii Police Department with any historical tips and leads.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.