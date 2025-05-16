Snellings Law Urges North Texans to Share the Road During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Stay aware of motorcyclists on the road!

Snellings Law urges drivers to stay alert and respect motorcyclists during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month to help prevent avoidable crashes.

Motorcyclists have the same rights to the road as any other driver, and it’s up to all of us to stay alert, avoid distractions, and drive responsibly to prevent unnecessary crashes.” — Scott Snellings

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As warm weather brings more motorcyclists onto North Texas roads, Snellings Law is calling on all drivers to stay vigilant and “Share the Road” in recognition of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.Motorcyclists remain among the most vulnerable road users due to their smaller profile and lack of external protection. Even a minor oversight—such as a missed blind spot check or failure to yield—can lead to catastrophic consequences for motorcyclists.“At Snellings Law, we’ve seen the tragic consequences of motorcycle accidents caused by inattentive driving,” said Scott Snellings, founding partner. “Motorcyclists have the same rights to the road as any other driver, and it’s up to all of us to stay alert, avoid distractions, and drive responsibly to prevent unnecessary crashes.”Why Sharing the Road MattersAccording to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) , motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to be killed in a crash than passengers in other vehicles. Many of these accidents are caused by other drivers who fail to detect or properly judge a motorcycle’s speed and position in traffic.Safe Driving Tips from Snellings LawTo help reduce preventable motorcycle crashes, Snellings Law encourages all drivers to adopt the following habits:• Look Twice, Save a Life – Always check blind spots and mirrors before turning or changing lanes.• Respect Following Distances – Allow at least four seconds of space behind motorcycles.• Be Cautious at Intersections – Double-check for approaching motorcycles before making a left turn.• Watch for Weather Hazards – Rain and debris can impact motorcycles more than cars—give them space.• Eliminate Distractions – A quick glance at your phone can cause a lifelong injury.Driving Change Through AwarenessSnellings Law remains committed to community education and injury prevention. Their #SafeWithSnellings campaign promotes traffic safety awareness through community outreach, online resources, and legal advocacy.“Sharing the road is about mutual respect and awareness,” added Snellings. “By making small changes in how we drive, we can help protect motorcyclists and make our roads safer for everyone.”Learn MoreSnellings Law encourages the public to take the #SafeWithSnellings pledge and access more safety tips by reading our Google News Story . Together, we can help make North Texas a safer place for everyone—on two wheels or four.

Do You Need a Lawyer After a Motorcycle Accident?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.