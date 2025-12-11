Royeal Frasier-Lewis Selected for The National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 in Texas

In her free time, Royeal loves spending time with her husband and kids. Royeal Frasier-Lewis has been selected for The National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 Award in the state of Texas.

Snellings Injury Law Attorney Recognized Among Top African American Lawyers in Texas for Excellence as Personal Injury Lawyer

My goal is to always make our clients feel heard at one of the hardest times of their life.” — Royeal Frasier-Lewis, Personal Injury Attorney

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royeal Frasier-Lewis has been selected for The National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 Award in the state of Texas. This prestigious honor is given to only the top 40 African American lawyers under the age of 40 in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and outstanding results in their legal practice.The National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 is invitation only and the selection process is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third-party research. The organization’s mission is to celebrate legal excellence by promoting attorneys as leaders in the legal community, developing a strong national network of top African American attorneys.“I am humbled to be recognized by The National Black Lawyers organization alongside such a talented group of attorneys,” said Frasier-Lewis. “My goal is to always make our clients feel heard at one of the hardest times of their life.”Royeal Frasier-Lewis is a personal injury attorney at Snellings Injury Law, where she represents injury victims in North Texas. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law in 2019 and her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of South Florida in 2014.“I’m blessed to be able to work with Royeal every day,” said Scott Snellings, Founding Attorney of Snellings Injury Law. “Royeal is a natural leader, and really gets to know everyone on a personal basis. There is nobody more deserving of this award!”Beyond her legal work, Frasier-Lewis is deeply committed to her community. She currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors for Crowned Scholars and is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. In her free time, Royeal loves spending time with her family, exploring the art of gardening, and has been journeying into bread making.About Snellings Injury LawSnellings Injury Law represents injury victims in North Texas, handling cases from auto accidents, wrongful death, premises liability, to more. If you’ve been injured, schedule a free consultation with our team!

