Fort Steele Rest Area to temporarily close
RAWLINS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the Fort Steele Rest Area at mile marker 228 on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, May 20th.
The closure will begin Tuesday morning while crews upgrade and deep clean the facilities. The closure is anticipated to last through Thursday with facilities reopening Friday morning.
Facilities, including restrooms and tourist information areas, will remain closed to the public. Parking will remain available.
