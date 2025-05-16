Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet May 19-21

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet May 19-21, 2025, in southwest Wyoming to tour local airports and hold a monthly business meeting.

The Commission will meet on Monday, May 21, for a tour of Evanston-Uinta County Airport. An education session will take place in the boardroom of the Evanston airport at the conclusion of the tour. The commission will also tour the Fort Bridger Airport, the Kemmerer Municipal Airport, Miley Memorial Field in Big Piney, and Ralph Wenz Field in Pinedale on Tuesday, May 20. Commission members will attend a dinner on both evenings, but no official business is to be conducted. A full itinerary may be found on the commission website.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, May 21, at 9:00 a.m., at the WYDOT District 3 Office in Rock Springs (3200 Elk Street). The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015.

WAC Meeting Agenda - May 21, 2025