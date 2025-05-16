Wildlife structures see early usage on WYO 22 Snake River Bridge project

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Teton County are pleased to see that wildlife are using crossing structures incorporated in the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project on Wyoming State Highway 22 already, despite the ongoing construction in the area.

WYDOT engineers were notified by a local rancher that a grizzly bear was moving through the area near the project. WYDOT engineer Mick Farrell, who was working onsite, was able to capture some photos of the bear as it crossed the river to the west side south of the bridge. The bear then used the wildlife bridge west of the Snake River--that was constructed as part of the project--to continue north.

“The crews were alerted to the fact a bear was near the work site. And we watched it cross the river to the west side. With the wildlife fencing already constructed, we assumed the bear would likely use the west structure, which he did. It was pretty amazing to see firsthand the wildlife crossings working,” said WYDOT project engineer Mick Farrell.

As part of the planning for the project, WYDOT convened a wildlife subcommittee, which included Teton County, Wyoming Game and Fish, and other wildlife organizations, to help pinpoint locations and guide the design for the wildlife crossings to include with the project. Currently, there are four wildlife crossing features that have been constructed as part of the project. These features include an extension of the new bridge on the east side, two box culverts near the intersection, and a wildlife bridge on the west side of the new Snake River Bridge that was used by the bear. WYDOT, Teton County, and the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resources Trust partnered in funding the four structures. Teton County Specific Project Excise Tax (SPET) funds also supported the project, which local voters approved in 2019.

“This location was the highest priority in Teton County’s Wildlife Crossing Master Plan for wildlife and human safety,” said Teton County Public Works Project Manager Chris Colligan. “We’re thrilled to see the wildlife crossings being used successfully already.”

To help WYDOT fund more wildlife crossing projects, drivers can show their support by getting a wildlife conservation plate, which has recently been redesigned. For information about the wildlife plate and how to apply can be found here: https://www.dot.state.wy.us/ wildlife_plate.

WYDOT and Teton County would like to remind travelers to do their part to reduce wildlife collisions by putting down distractions, paying attention to the roadway and being aware of their surroundings and potential animals on the road.

#



