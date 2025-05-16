N.C. Department of Labor Launches New Human Trafficking Awareness Website for Lodging and Rental Industries

The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) today announced the launch of a new public awareness website to support implementation of human trafficking prevention laws in the lodging and vacation rental industries.

Beginning July 1, 2025, all lodging establishments and vacation rental property managers in North Carolina must comply with N.C. Gen. Stat. §130A-511 and §42A-39. The new law requires employees and contractors who provide housekeeping, maintenance, check-in/check-out, or food or beverage service to complete biannual, NCDOL-approved human trafficking awareness training. Employers must also establish clear reporting procedures and maintain compliance records.

NCDOL’s new website offers free training resources, reporting guidance, downloadable signage, and answers to frequently asked questions — all designed to help businesses comply with the law and protect at-risk individuals.

“We all have a part to play in the fight against human trafficking,” said Labor Commissioner Luke Farley. “These new requirements empower hospitality workers with the knowledge and tools to recognize the signs of trafficking and respond responsibly. Together, we’re making North Carolina a safer place for everyone.”

This initiative reflects the Department’s mission of protecting people and promoting accountability — while ensuring that compliance remains accessible and practical for businesses of all sizes.

To learn more, visit labor.nc.gov/human-trafficking