Deer Solution Expands into West Michigan with Local Owners Steve and Kathy Dalessandro

Deer damage in progress. Deer Solution of West Michigan is ready to help protect your flowers and shrubs. Deer Solution helps homeowners protect their landscaping from deer damage with our all-natural repellent service.

Local Business Owners Bring Trusted Service and Outdoor Passion to the Growing Deer Repellent Franchise.

We’re excited to address a longstanding challenge in our community with a fresh and effective solution” — Steve Dalessandro

WEST MICHIGAN, MI, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deer Solution , a leading provider of all-natural, environmentally responsible deer repellent services, is proud to announce the launch of its newest franchise: Deer Solution of West Michigan, owned and operated by long-time business leaders and community members Steve and Kathy Dalessandro.With over 30 years of experience running a successful insurance agency with multiple locations across Michigan, the Dalessandros bring a strong foundation of service, trust, and customer care to their new venture. Their deep love for the outdoors—and particularly for deer—makes Deer Solution a natural fit for this next chapter.“We’re excited to address a longstanding challenge in our community with a fresh and effective solution,” said Steve. “I’m committed to delivering exceptional quality and building lasting relationships based on trust and integrity. With decades of experience serving greater Michigan, I have a passion for excellence and strive to provide the best solutions tailored to the customer’s needs.”The launch of Deer Solution of West Michigan comes at a time when homeowners, landscapers, and property managers are increasingly looking for safe, effective ways to protect their outdoor investments from persistent deer browsing. Deer Solution’s proprietary deer repellent formula is all-natural, family, pet, and environmentally friendly, and proven effective through more than 750,000 applications across multiple states.For the Dalessandros, bringing this service to West Michigan is about more than just business—it’s about community impact.“We genuinely care about helping our community and customers succeed through thoughtful service and innovation,” said Kathy. “We love working with people and the outdoors, and are dedicated to sharing our knowledge and enthusiasm to make a difference for the customers in West Michigan.”Deer Solution of West Michigan is now offering free estimates and customized treatment plans throughout the region. Residents can expect a hands-on, consultative approach with a strong emphasis on service, results, and environmental responsibility.To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit DeerSolution.com.About Deer Solution:Deer Solution provides professional deer damage control for residential and commercial landscapes. With a proprietary, all-natural repellent and more than four decades of experience, Deer Solution helps property owners protect their plants year-round—without harming the deer or the environment.

