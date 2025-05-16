Dr. Peter A. McCullough selected as Top Healthcare Freedom Advocate by IAOTP

Dr. Peter A. McCullough will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Peter A. McCullough, World Renowned Doctor, Public Figure, Published Author, was recently selected as Top Healthcare Freedom Advocate for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over 3 decades of experience, Dr. McCullough is a pillar in the healthcare industry. He is a practicing internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist in Dallas, Texas, President of the McCullough Foundation, and the Chief Scientific Officer of the Wellness Company.Dr. McCullough has written extensively on a wide variety of medical issues, having over 1000 articles and over 700 citations in the National Library of Medicine. Among his publications is the “Interface between Renal Disease and Cardiovascular Illness” in Braunwald’s Heart Disease Textbook. Dr. McCullough has received the American College of Cardiology’s Simon Dack Award and the International Vicenza Award in Critical Care Nephrology for his studies and research. He is the editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Cardiovascular Research and Innovation. He has served on the data safety monitoring boards of 24 randomized clinical studies as a member or chair.Before embarking on his professional career path, Dr. McCullough earned his Bachelor’s degree at Baylor University and his Medical degree as an Alpha Omega Alpha graduate of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He then went on to do his internal medicine residency at the University of Washington, Cardiology fellowship at William Beaumont Hospital, and completed a Master’s degree in public health at the University of Michigan.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. McCullough has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2024, he was selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award by IAOTP. In 2023, Dr. McCullough was featured on the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square and he was awarded Top Internist and Cardiologist of the Year by IAOTP. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection of Top Healthcare Freedom Advocate for 2025.In addition to his successful career Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster since the beginning of the pandemic, publishing The McCullough Protocol, the most widely used ambulatory treatment plan for high-risk acute COVID-19. The McCullough Protocol has been credited in saving tens of millions of lives and sparing hundreds of millions of hospitalizations globally. He did not stop there, in 2023 Dr. McCullough published the very first evidenced-based approach for long-pandemic syndromes—McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification. This too has emerged as the commonly used method to recover after COVID-19 infection and vaccination. He has dozens of peer-reviewed articles on the virus and has contributed significantly to The Hill, FOX NEWS Channel, NEWSMAX, OAN, ABC News, and America Out Loud Talk Radio public health issues. Dr. McCullough testified on aspects of the pandemic response before the US Senate and House of Representatives from 2020 to 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Dr. McCullough for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Dr. McCullough attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

