Interior Department Seeks Public Input to Reduce Regulatory Burdens

Date: May 16, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced the launch of a public comment period to support the Administration’s efforts to streamline federal regulations and reduce unnecessary red tape. A formal Request for Information will be published in the Federal Register next week.

As part of President Donald J. Trump’s government-wide deregulatory agenda, Interior is inviting the public to identify outdated, overly complex or burdensome regulations. The effort aims to lower costs, boost economic growth and support energy independence—while ensuring that Interior continues to meet its legal and environmental responsibilities.

This initiative follows Executive Order 14154, issued on the President’s first day in office, which directs agencies to develop and implement plans to suspend, revise or rescind regulations deemed unduly burdensome. In response, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum signed Secretary’s Order No. 3418 on February 3, directing all Assistant Secretaries to begin immediate reviews and submit action plans for compliance.

To further implement these directives, Interior is taking two immediate steps:

Interior is seeking public input on how to reduce regulatory burdens while still fulfilling its mission. The RFI broadly defines “regulations” to capture any agency action that may be considered for revision or repeal.

A new email address (Interior.RegulatoryInfo@doi.gov) has been established for individuals, businesses and organizations to send their recommendations directly.

The public comment period will remain open for at least 30 days, and Interior will continue accepting input through the dedicated email on an ongoing basis.

These actions are part of Interior’s broader commitment to improving transparency, efficiency and accountability in federal decision-making.

