Interior Coal Lease Sale in Alabama Generates over $46 Million, Supports U.S. Steel Production and Jobs 

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced that the Bureau of Land Management coal lease sale in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, generated over $46 million in revenue and will give access to 53 million tons of metallurgical coal on 14,050 acres of federal mineral estate. Metallurgical coal is a critical fuel source in America’s steelmaking industry.

The new leases are expected to generate significant revenues through federal royalties, rents and Alabama state severance taxes. By law, royalties from the leases will be shared equally between the State of Alabama and the U.S. Treasury.

The high bidder on both leases in today’s sale is Warrior Met Coal Mining, LLC, with a submitted total bid in the amount of $46,816,000.

“This lease sale is another example of how the Department of the Interior is delivering on President Trump’s commitment to unleash American energy, strengthen rural economies and secure fair returns for the American people,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By expanding access to America’s world-class metallurgical coal reserves, we are creating good-paying jobs, supporting domestic steel production, and reinforcing our nation’s Energy Dominance.”

The lease sale advances the Trump administration’s priorities under Executive Order 14154, Unleashing American Energy, which directs federal agencies to remove regulatory barriers and encourage responsible energy development on public lands. It also fulfills key provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which established regular coal lease sales, reduced royalty rates, and streamlined leasing reviews to revitalize American energy production.

