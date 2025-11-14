Interior Rescinds 2024 Rule on Alaska Petroleum Reserve, Unlocking Energy Potential

The Department of the Interior announced today a final rule rescinding the 2024 Bureau of Land Management rule governing the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, a major step in unlocking the energy potential of the roughly 23-million-acre reserve.

"By rescinding the 2024 rule, we are following the direction set by President Trump to unlock Alaska’s energy potential, create jobs for North Slope communities and strengthen American energy security," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "This action restores common-sense management and ensures responsible development benefits both Alaska and the nation."

Since 1923, the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska has been set aside as a petroleum reserve to support the nation’s energy security. By reversing the 2024 rule, the Department is taking action to strengthen American Energy Dominance and reduce reliance on foreign oil.

The final rule implements direction from President Donald J. Trump issued on his first day in office through Executive Order 14153 and responds to calls from Alaskans, including North Slope leaders, to restore the previous regulatory framework. The Department can now focus on expanding responsible development in the reserve to fuel Alaska’s economy, support national security and increase domestic energy production.

The Bureau of Land Management move forward with managing the reserve under new 2025 regulations that align with those originally established in 1977. Reversing the 2024 rule reduces regulatory burdens and positions the reserve to deliver full economic benefits for the nation and communities on the North Slope.