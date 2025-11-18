Interior Department Announces Major Fentanyl Seizure Following Joint Operation on Pueblo of Isleta Reservation

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior today announced the successful seizure of more than 37,000 fentanyl pills during a coordinated drug interdiction operation on the Pueblo of Isleta Reservation in New Mexico, led by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement and Pueblo of Isleta Tribal Police. The operation, which also included the Homeland Security Task Force, resulted in the seizure of approximately 37,300 fentanyl pills with a street value of nearly $1.5 million and $37,877 in cash.

"We commend the law enforcement teams from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Pueblo of Isleta, and all of the other dedicated men and women involved, for your unwavering protection of Indian Country.” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "President Trump has made it a priority to keep our communities safe and free of these very deadly drugs. By working alongside our Native communities and in collaboration with our federal, tribal, state and local partners, we are doing everything we can to get these drugs off the streets and away from our most vulnerable. Today’s announcement is another example of how we are honoring our commitments."

"I praise the great collaboration between all of the involved agencies, both tribal and non-tribal, to protect our nation from deadly drugs which continue to devastate our country," said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs William Kirkland. "Illegal drugs brought into tribal communities continues to be a major contributor to violent crime occurring in Indian Country. I applaud President Trump and Interior Secretary Burgum for their leadership and continued support in the fierce fight against illegal drug trafficking. By working with our tribal, federal and state partners, it strengthens our ability to accomplish our mission to protect the citizens we serve from these extreme dangers."

In 2018, the Department of the Interior established an Opioid Reduction Task Force led by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services to disrupt illegal narcotics from being distributed in and around Indian Country. The Opioid Reduction Task Force is a coordinated intra-agency and inter-agency effort established to support President Donald J. Trump’s national call to end the opioid crisis.

In 2025, the fight against fentanyl is a key priority of the Trump administration and Interior has again began increasing the fight against these drug trafficking organizations by working with other task force partners. This seizure is just another example of the commitment and dedication by the law enforcement agencies sworn to keep Indian Country safe.

