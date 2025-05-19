Caretech Home Care Leverages Technology to Empower Caregivers and Deliver Best Possible Care

Innovative Tools and Compassionate Support Combine to Elevate In-Home Care Standards

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech, a leading provider of non-medical home care services across Nebraska, Iowa, and Wyoming, is proud to announce a series of technology-forward initiatives that are improving the caregiver experience, increasing operational efficiency, and supporting the delivery of its signature Best Possible Care.

In January, Caretech transitioned to AxisCare, one of the home care industry’s premier scheduling and operations platforms. This change has helped reduce administrative burdens, improve communication, and streamline scheduling—giving caregivers more time to do what they do best: provide compassionate, attentive care to those they serve.

To deepen caregiver engagement, Caretech implemented CoachUp Care, a platform built by Mission Care Collective to provide personalized support, encouragement, and career development for caregivers. This investment reflects Caretech’s ongoing mission to not only attract talent, but retain and grow the incredible people who make home care possible.

“Caregivers are the heart of what we do,” said Kerin Zuger, COO of Caretech. “By investing in systems that reduce burnout and build confidence, we’re not only improving internal operations—we’re making Caretech a place where caregivers feel seen, supported, and set up for long-term success and equipped to deliver the Best Possible Care.”

Caretech’s Best Possible Care Program is a company-wide commitment to setting a new standard in home care—one that supports clients with the same empathy and excellence the company expects for its own loved ones. The program includes regular quality checks, ongoing caregiver training, and transparent communication with families. It ensures that every client receives care that is not just sufficient, but exceptional—based on dignity, connection, and trust. The program is also a path for family caregivers to earn an income for providing care to a loved one, making high-quality care more accessible while supporting those who know their loved one’s needs best.

As part of its growth strategy, Caretech has also adopted Hireology to modernize its applicant tracking and onboarding process. With a more user-friendly system in place, caregivers experience a smoother hiring process and faster start times. Meanwhile, Homecare Pro provides real-time compliance tracking and documentation tools to simplify oversight without adding extra stress to caregivers’ workflows.

Caretech is actively hiring caregivers who are passionate about making a difference. Through their Caregiver Program, the agency is dedicated to being the employer of choice in every market it serves by providing flexible schedules, paid training, advancement opportunities, and a supportive work environment.

Through technology, heart, and innovation, Caretech is raising the bar for home care—ensuring caregivers feel valued and clients receive the exceptional care they deserve.

About Caretech Home Care

Caretech is a trusted, family-oriented provider of non-medical home care services, offering heartfelt support for individuals of all ages and abilities. Rooted in values of compassion, trust, innovation, and excellence, Caretech delivers high-quality care while empowering caregivers through purpose-driven systems and support. Needing care for a loved one? Find your local Caretech office.

