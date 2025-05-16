Carolina Pro Restoration Expands Services in Fort Mill and Charlotte to Include Roofing, Decks, and Flooring

Serving Fort Mill and Charlotte fort mill water damage and restoration

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolina Pro Restoration, a trusted local company known for its expertise in water damage restoration, is expanding its services in Fort Mill, Charlotte, and nearby areas. In addition to handling emergency water damage and mold remediation, the company now offers construction and home improvement services. These include roof repair and replacement, deck and porch construction , luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring installation, and subfloor repair.This expansion gives homeowners and businesses a single, reliable source for restoration and rebuilding—something many have been asking for over the years.Meeting the Needs of Local Property OwnersCarolina Pro Restoration has helped homeowners recover from water damage caused by storms, broken pipes, and other unexpected issues. As more clients began asking for help beyond the initial cleanup, the company saw an opportunity to grow. By offering construction and repair services, they’re able to guide clients from damage to full restoration—and even home upgrades—with one experienced team.“We’ve always handled the tough part—getting water out, drying homes, and fixing the damage,” said Lauren Alvarez, owner of Carolina Pro Restoration. “But after that, many people needed someone they could trust to put everything back together. Expanding our services just made sense.”New Services Now AvailableCarolina Pro Restoration is now providing the following construction and improvement services:Roof Repair & ReplacementWhether it’s fixing a small leak or replacing a full roof after storm damage, the company’s roofing team provides professional, code-compliant repairs for both homes and commercial buildings.Deck and Porch ConstructionFrom simple front porches to large backyard decks, the team designs and builds outdoor spaces that match the home’s style and stand the test of time.LVP flooring is a great choice for its durability and modern look. Carolina Pro Restoration installs and refinishes these floors to improve both function and appearance indoors.A damaged subfloor can lead to serious problems down the road. The company now repairs and prepares subfloors to ensure a safe, solid foundation for new flooring.Local, Experienced, and Committed to QualityCarolina Pro Restoration is known for showing up on time, doing the job right, and keeping communication clear from start to finish. Their team includes experienced technicians and licensed contractors who take pride in their work. The company is fully insured and certified by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC).The goal has always been the same: restore what was damaged and make the process easier for the homeowner.Why People Choose Carolina Pro RestorationLocal Experience: Hands-on work in the Fort Mill and Charlotte region.Reliable Communication: Clear estimates, scheduled updates, and honest answers.Skilled Workmanship: Quality materials and careful attention to detail on every job.One-Stop Service: From cleanup to construction, clients work with one trusted team.Licensed and Insured: Fully certified and compliant with state and industry standards.Serving Fort Mill, Charlotte, and BeyondAs a locally owned and operated business, Carolina Pro Restoration is rooted in the community. They’ve built relationships with homeowners, real estate agents, and property managers who count on them to deliver results without the runaround.“We take pride in what we do,” said Alvarez. “We’re not just showing up to get the job done—we’re helping people get their homes and lives back. That’s what drives us.”

