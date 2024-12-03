YLF Cosmetology Institute Opens Student Salon in Hot Springs

Hair, skin and nail services offered by students under supervision of licensed instructors.

Salon now offers hair, skin and nail services at affordable prices

We’re thrilled to open our doors to the Hot Springs community and provide affordable beauty services while giving our students the opportunity to develop their expertise.” — Adam Casteel, CEO and Founder of YLF Cosmetology Institute

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- YLF Cosmetology Institute is excited to announce the opening of its full-service Student Salon, now welcoming the community to experience beauty services at affordable prices. The salon, located on the institute’s campus, offers a wide range of services performed by passionate, skilled students under the direct supervision of licensed instructors.The Student Salon offers a variety of beauty treatments, including haircuts, manicures, pedicures, facials, waxing, and more. Starting in December, the salon will also offer hair color, highlights, perms, and relaxers. This unique learning environment gives students the opportunity to practice the latest techniques while providing clients with professional, salon-quality results at a fraction of the typical salon price.Services Include:Haircuts & StylingHair Color & HighlightsPerms and RelaxersMakeup ApplicationManicures & PedicuresWaxing & Hair RemovalFacials & Skincare TreatmentsAll services are performed by students enrolled in the institute’s cosmetology, esthetics , and manicuring programs. This hands-on experience helps students refine their skills and gain valuable real-world experience in a professional salon setting.“We’re thrilled to open our doors to the Hot Springs community and provide affordable beauty services while giving our students the opportunity to develop their expertise,” said Adam Casteel, Owner and Founder of YLF Cosmetology Institute. “It’s a win-win: our students gain invaluable experience, and our clients get to enjoy quality salon services at a fraction of the price.”Hours and Booking Information: The YLF Cosmetology Student Salon is open Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. To book an appointment, call (501) 701-4037. Or, to learn more, visit www.ylfcosmetology.com/student-salon About YLF Cosmetology InstituteYLF Cosmetology Institute offers real-world, immersive training for a thriving career as a licensed cosmetologist, esthetician, and nail technician. The 5,000 square foot institute located in Hot Springs, Arkansas is a state-of-the-art facility with multiple classrooms built as virtual, live learning centers and a full-service student salon. YLF Cosmetology Institute is a proud Pivot Point Partner School, utilizing Pivot Point's industry-leading curriculum and educational materials.

