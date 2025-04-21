Submit Release
Skin Deep Studio Launches Proprietary SQT Biomicroneedling Skincare Service at New Location in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin Deep Studio is proud to announce the launch of its latest service, Spongilla Spicule (SQT) Biomicroneedling. This is the first time this unique facial treatment is available in the Hot Springs community.

This innovative treatment is designed to deliver advanced skin rejuvenation results through a cutting-edge combination of microneedling techniques and specialized SQT technology. The needle-free method harnesses the power of microscopic, siliceous needles extracted from freshwater sponges to reduce fine lines, scars, and other skin imperfections while promoting collagen production.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our revolutionary SQT Biomicroneedling service,” said Dani Salvatore, Owner of Skin Deep Studio. “This treatment is powered by advanced, non-invasive technology that achieves tremendous results and helps our clients feel confident in their skin. At Skin Deep Studio, we are dedicated to bringing the best skincare solutions with a personal touch.”

Skin Deep Studio, located at 224 Longview Point, opened in Hot Springs in September of 2024. Their talented skincare experts take a comprehensive approach to skincare and provide clients with detailed consultations that tailor treatments to individual needs, promoting optimal skin health and long-lasting outcomes. Appointments for consultations can be booked at www.skindeepstudiohotsprings.com.

About Skin Deep Studio
Skin Deep Studio is a premier skincare and beauty destination located in Hot Springs, AR. Committed to excellence, the studio specializes in innovative treatments that blend modern technology with personalized care. With a focus on enhancing natural beauty and promoting skin health, Skin Deep Studio continuously strives to provide its clients with breakthrough solutions and a refined experience that exceeds expectations.

Dani Salvatore
Skin Deep Studio
+1 501-359-5577
