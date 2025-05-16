Tess Mann Atelier's Couture Graces Former Intelligence Operative's Globally Featured Story

International women's empowerment coach Aliia Roza featured on Vanity Fair Denmark wearing Tess Mann Atelier. Photo credit: @daniel.rubinshtein International women's empowerment coach Aliia Roza featured on Vanity Fair Denmark wearing Tess Mann Atelier. Photo credit: @daniel.rubinshtein International women's empowerment coach Aliia Roza featured on Vanity Fair Denmark wearing Tess Mann Atelier. Photo credit: @daniel.rubinshtein

Nashville-based designer's Grecian-inspired masterpiece featured in international fashion editorial.

What makes this collaboration especially meaningful is the parallel between Tess's background and mine; we both understand that true power lies in transformation.” — Aliia Roza

NASHVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Atelier is proud to announce the international editorial feature of its signature Theija gown from the Sophisticate Collection in Vanity Fair Denmark. The striking dragonfire red silk creation was worn by empowerment coach and international cultural icon Aliia Roza in a captivating editorial spread that explores her journey from her past to her current mission of empowering others.

The Vanity Fair Denmark editorial, titled "Aliia Roza - Confession Of A Sexpionage Spy," showcases the dramatic Theija gown worn by Roza, who has recently gained recognition through her audio book To Die For. The images capture the powerful transformation from her previous life to her current work empowering women around the world.

"This collaboration represents a fascinating intersection of worlds," says Tess Mann, founder and creative director of Tess Mann Atelier. "As a retired FBI agent, I design clothing that serves as armor for powerful women. To see the Theija gown featured in Vanity Fair Denmark on someone who has transitioned from intelligence work to empowering others perfectly embodies our brand philosophy that women can be both strong and elegant."

The Theija gown, requiring over 180 hours of expert construction, features multiple flowing silk layers that create dramatic movement, an expertly ruched bodice with integrated structure, and versatile detachable elements including a cape, front panel, and back train. The architectural precision and feminine silhouette that have become Tess Mann Atelier's signature are prominently displayed throughout the Vanity Fair Denmark feature.

What makes this collaboration particularly unique is how it weaves together the stories of two women from seemingly opposite, yet similar backgrounds - Mann, a retired FBI agent, and Roza, who tells her story of international intelligence experience - both now dedicated to empowering women through their respective platforms and expertise.

"In my 'Dress Like a Spy' column, I often discuss how fashion serves as a silent language of power and influence. The Theija gown by Tess Mann Atelier exemplifies this philosophy perfectly. The bold dragonfire red commands attention without saying a word—a strategy I've always emphasized in my work. What makes this collaboration especially meaningful is the parallel between Tess's background and mine; we both understand that true power lies in transformation. Her designs don't just adorn women; they armor them with confidence. This gown represents everything I teach: that when a woman aligns her external presentation with her inner strength, she becomes truly unstoppable," says Roza.

"The Theija gown draws inspiration from its namesake, the Greek Titan goddess of divine light and sight, who was known for bestowing brilliance upon precious metals and gems," explains Mann. "Just as the goddess Theia illuminated the world with her radiance, this gown is designed to highlight the wearer's inner power and presence. Its flowing Grecian silhouette and dramatic movement reflect both the classical mythology and the transformative nature of true confidence. The vibrant dragonfire red color choice is particularly fitting, as it embodies both strength and passion—essential qualities for women who command their own destiny."

For more information about the Theija gown or to explore the complete Sophisticate Collection, visit https://tessmannatelier.com/ or contact info@tessmannatelier.com.

Luxury retail partners and wardrobe stylists interested in representing the brand should contact Tess Mann Atelier for detailed information about opportunities and requirements at info@tessmannatelier.com.

For more information about Tess Mann Atelier or to schedule a media interview with Tess Mann, please contact Tess Mann Atelier's Director of Public Relations Meredith Corning at pr@tessmannatelier.com.

Photography used in this press release with permission.

Photo credits:

Photographer: @daniel.rubinshtein

Gaffer: @denysliamin

MUA & Hair: @zuzu.visage

Stylist: @alejandrogarstyle

Videographer: @tylergrifffin

Manager: @danaasadi

Gown: @tessmannatelier

Jewelry: @tiffanyandco

Shoes: @giambattistavalliparis @maisonvalentino

Hair Products: @balmainhair

Beauty Products: @armanibeauty

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Founded by retired FBI agent Tess Mann, Tess Mann Atelier creates bespoke couture pieces that combine architectural details, intricate handwork, and flowing silhouettes. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted using sustainable and ethical practices, designed for powerful women who dare to be iconic. In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann Atelier emerges as a beacon of strength and elegance, proving that fashion can be both empowering and environmentally conscious. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary force behind Tess Mann Atelier, brings a uniquely powerful perspective to luxury fashion, shaped by her remarkable journey from FBI field agent to celebrated couture designer. After over two decades of service in federal law enforcement, Mann channeled her understanding of female empowerment into creating designs that serve as armor for the modern woman. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own experience in high-stakes environments, Mann has developed a distinctive style that melds rebellion with grace. Her creations are characterized by architectural details, premium sustainable fabrics, and meticulous craftsmanship that can require up to 1800 hours of handwork per piece. Each design seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements, from timeless silhouettes to bold, innovative structures that command attention.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.