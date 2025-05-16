Armstrong announces 2025 Governor's Band and Chorus from St. Mary's Central and Davies High School

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong and First Lady Kjersti Armstrong today announced today that the St. Mary’s Central High School Wind Orchestra of Bismack and the Davies High School Vivace group of Fargo have been selected as the Governor’s Official State Band/Orchestra Program and Choral Program for the 2025-2026 school year.

“Congratulations to these talented musicians from St. Mary’s Central High School and Davies High School whose impressive performances bring joy and instill pride in their schools and communities,” Gov. Armstrong said. “They represent their schools, communities and our state with distinction through their dedication to their craft and commitment to excellence. We appreciate all the groups that submitted applications this year, showcasing the musical talent across our state and the importance of music and the arts in our education system and communities.”

The St. Mary’s Central High School Wind Orchestra is made up of 55 of the top instrumentalists in grades 9-12 and is currently under the direction of Anne Chambers. All members participate in other musical ensembles, and many of them volunteer their time and talents to provide music at nursing homes, local businesses and community events. Many of the students also have been selected by audition to perform in the Northwest International Festival of Music in Minot, the University of North Dakota Honor Band, the Choir & Strings Festival in Grand Forks, and the Concordia Band & Choir Festival in Moorhead, Minnesota. The ensemble earned more than two dozen star ratings at Western Dakota Association music festivals, and 13 students were selected to perform at the All-State Music Festival.

The Davies High School Vivace choir is directed by Carly Grandner McDougall and features 24 students in grades 10-12. Regularly the superior ranked ensemble at music contests and festivals, the group was the featured high school choir at the Minnesota State University Moorhead Choral Festival this year and has been selected for the same honor at the North Dakota State University choral festival for 2026. The group also served as the select choir performing at the Fargo-Moorhead MLK Day celebrations from 2021 to 2025. The ensemble regularly sends 20 to 30 members to state music contest, earning high marks, and members have won concerto competitions to perform with the Greater Grand Forks Symphony Orchestra and have sung in the Fargo-Moorhead Opera.

The Governor’s Band and Chorus were selected from applications submitted by school and civic groups from across the state based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement. They may be invited to perform at official state functions throughout the year.