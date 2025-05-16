Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,456 in the last 365 days.

Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Graduate Recognized During Problem-Solving Court Month

With the spotlight on Problem-Solving Courts in May, the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court chose to highlight a recent graduate, Israel Gardea.

Israel graduated from the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in April 2024.  Since completing the 18-month program, Israel has remained sober, has a steady job, and is a productive member of society. He attributes his family, friends, and participation in drug courts to helping him transform his life. 

Drug courts, also known as problem-solving courts, provide an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. Operating within the existing court framework, these specialized courts utilize a collaborative approach to combat recidivism and substance abuse. Their primary goals include reducing repeat offenses, addressing substance use disorders, enhancing public safety, and supporting successful rehabilitation.

For additional information, please contact:

Matthew McManigal, Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-371-8568 ext. 233               Email: matthew.mcmanigal@nejudicial.gov

 

For more of the story, see the Norfolk Daily News article

Photo of graduate Israel Gardea, courtesy of Norfolk Daily News.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Graduate Recognized During Problem-Solving Court Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more