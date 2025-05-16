Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Graduate Recognized During Problem-Solving Court Month

With the spotlight on Problem-Solving Courts in May, the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court chose to highlight a recent graduate, Israel Gardea.

Israel graduated from the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in April 2024. Since completing the 18-month program, Israel has remained sober, has a steady job, and is a productive member of society. He attributes his family, friends, and participation in drug courts to helping him transform his life.

Drug courts, also known as problem-solving courts, provide an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. Operating within the existing court framework, these specialized courts utilize a collaborative approach to combat recidivism and substance abuse. Their primary goals include reducing repeat offenses, addressing substance use disorders, enhancing public safety, and supporting successful rehabilitation.

For additional information, please contact:

Matthew McManigal, Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-371-8568 ext. 233 Email: matthew.mcmanigal@nejudicial.gov

For more of the story, see the Norfolk Daily News article

Photo of graduate Israel Gardea, courtesy of Norfolk Daily News.