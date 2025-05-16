Rockville Man Held Without Bond After Alleged Road Rage Incident in Montgomery County

May 16, 2025

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – A Rockville man is facing felony charges after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a road-rage dispute on I-270 in Montgomery County.

The accused is identified as Joshua Johnson, 43, of Rockville, Maryland. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and using a firearm during a felony crime. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center, arraigned by a district court commissioner, and held without bond.

On May 15, Maryland State Troopers from the Rockville Barrack received an emergency call from a driver who reported a road rage incident on I-270 in the area of Montrose Road in Rockville, Maryland. The victim told troopers that the driver of a black Hyundai Santa Fe pointed a firearm at them during a road-rage dispute. The victim was uninjured.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative assumed the investigation, and Johnson was identified as the suspect. A search warrant was served on Johnson’s vehicle, resulting in the seizure of a loaded handgun from the driver’s seat.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways.

Joshua Johnson

