Iowa celebrates statewide Decision Week

The Iowa Department of Education joined nearly 50 high schools across the state to celebrate Iowa College and Career Decision Week, May 12-16, with a series of in-school celebrations, events and ceremonies.

The Iowa College and Career Decision Week honors the class of 2025 as they choose their academic and career pathway whether it be a two or four-year college, trade school, certificate or diploma program, an apprenticeship, the military or directly entering the workforce. The week is a celebration of hard work, growth and the exciting journey that lies ahead for Iowa’s class of 2025.

College and Career Decision Week is one of the crowning moments of the Department’s Course to College program that supports high schools in building a college-going culture through five steps, with the decision being the fourth step in that process.

Nearly 4,000 students will be honored throughout the week as schools host various school and community-based events each day, featuring videos created by the Department, where seniors share and are recognized for their decisions and celebrated by their classmates and school. The videos celebrating those students are available to view below.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

The infectious enthusiasm and atmosphere is one of camaraderie and pride as students reflect on their academic journey and the promise their future holds. In addition to recognizing the seniors, these events encourage the college and career aspirations of younger students and allow local community groups, businesses and organizations to share in the celebration and success of their community’s students.

The week’s events are part of a full month and season of Iowans committing to their future after high school. Starting in April and throughout May, many other schools and communities celebrated their students’ commitment through similar events and activities to celebrate this exciting time of year.

For more information on the Course to College program, visit the Department’s website.

