New Source Technology to Exhibit at Laser World of Photonics 2025

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Source Technology, a leading provider of advanced laser solutions, is set to showcase its latest innovations at the upcoming Laser World of Photonics 2025, scheduled for June 24–27 at Messe München, Germany. Our stand will be in Hall B2, Booth 550.

This year is the 27th edition of Laser World of Photonics, the world’s leading trade fair for photonics components, systems, and applications. This premier event will feature over 1,300 exhibitors from more than 40 countries, covering the entire spectrum of photonics technologies across five halls with eleven exhibition areas. Attendance is expected to exceed 40,000 visitors.

This year we are proud to introduce another addition to our expanding line of capacitor chargers to include higher output voltages to 2200 volts and output power from 400 to 3000 watts. We also offer capacitor chargers with output powers from 400 to 9000 watts. New Source Technology can combine any of our power supplies with our laser pump chambers, 30-watt lamp simmer supplies and 1000 Volt IGBT driver boards to suit the customer’s requirements.

Greg Pon, President of New Source Technology, expressed enthusiasm about the company's participation: "This exhibition provides an invaluable opportunity to connect with global partners, showcase our latest innovations, and contribute to the ongoing dialogue in the photonics community”.

New Source Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of critical laser and electro-optic components with a special emphasis on laser pump chambers, YAG laser rods, flash lamps, optics, and high voltage capacitor chargers. New Source Technology has been serving the laser market for over 28 years and has developed a strong global presence in the industry.

