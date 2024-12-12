New Source Technology Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation at Photonics West

PLEASANTON , CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Source Technology, a leader in Laser and Electro-optic technology, is thrilled to announce its 25th anniversary of participating in Photonics West, one of the premier exhibitions showcasing the latest advancements in light-based technologies. Since our first appearance in 1999, we have been at the forefront of the photonics industry, introducing cutting-edge solutions and fostering collaborations that drive innovation.

Over the years, our commitment to excellence has enabled us to make significant strides in critical laser components, and we are proud to have become a trusted partner for businesses and researchers worldwide. Our continuous participation in Photonics West underscores our dedication to not just exhibiting our products, but also engaging with the community to push the boundaries of what is possible with photonics.

Join us at Booth 5105 from January 28 - 30 at the Moscone Center, San Francisco. Our team of experts will be on hand to discuss how our innovations can meet the evolving needs of the industry.

“As we celebrate this important milestone, we want to express our gratitude to our customers, partners, and the incredible team at Photonics West who have supported us throughout the years,” said Greg Pon, President. “We look forward to the next 25 years of innovation and collaboration.”

About New Source Technology

New Source Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of critical laser and electro-optic components with a special emphasis on laser pump cavities, YAG laser rods, flash lamps, optics, and capacitor charging power supplies. New Source Technology has been serving the laser market for over 27 years and has developed a strong global presence in the industry. For more information contact:

