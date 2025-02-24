New Source Technology to exhibit at 2025 Laser World of Photonics China

PLEASANTON , CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Source Technology, a leading provider of cutting-edge laser solutions, announces its participation in the upcoming Laser World of Photonics China, scheduled to take place from March 11 through March 13, 2025, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Booth N5.5153.

With the rapid development of optoelectronic technology, LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA has become an important event for the industry in Asia and the world. This year the exhibition will celebrate 20 years of hosting the leading laser and electro-optic companies with over 1200 exhibitors. Their participation makes the LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA an important platform for international exchange and cooperation in this global market.

This year we are proud to introduce another addition to our expanding line of capacitor charging power supplies. These new power supplies have an extended output to 2200 volts and are offered at power levels from 1500 watts to 3000watts. This innovation combined with our laser pump chambers, 30-watt lamp simmer supplies and 1000 Volt IGBT driver boards are the basic building blocks for solid state lasers and intense pulsed light medical devices. New Source Technology offers these products in packages to suit customer needs.

“This has always been an important exhibition that allows us to expand our global customer base, learn about new technologies and build on our product offerings. We also look forward to meeting with our current Asian suppliers to further our understanding of their products and services”, said Greg Pon, President.

New Source Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of critical laser and electro-optic components with a special emphasis on laser pump cavities, YAG laser rods, flash lamps, optics, and capacitor charging power supplies. New Source Technology has been serving the laser market for over 27 years and has developed a strong global presence in the industry.



