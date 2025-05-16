Free Online Career Summit Helps Class of 2025 Launch with Clarity, Confidence and Strategy

21 pros. 7 days. 1 powerful launch. Meet the contributors behind Launch Strong — a free online career accelerator built for the Class of 2025. Launch Strong contributors like Kenny Aronoff share their career insights a free online career accelerator built for the Class of 2025. Launch Strong 2025 runs May 19-25

21 professionals across industries come together to offer graduates the insight they wish they’d had — and the support today’s job market demands.

Most grads start with the résumé, but that works only if you’ve first figured out who you are, what you want and how to communicate it. This summit helps grads launch the right way.” — Trie Angeleva Heslin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the tassels turn for the Class of 2025, many new grads are already staring down a big question: Now what?Amid economic complexity, shifting expectations and a sea of generic advice, new grads need more than résumé templates and recycled talking points. They need a smarter way forward. Launch Strong : The New Grad Career Kickstart is a free, 7-day online event designed to do just that. Starting May 19, the Summit guides participants through a clear, practical path to meaningful work — built around insight from 21 professionals across fields including business, media, aviation, health, tech, fashion, music, law and more.The content is intentionally structured — following the Love Monday Method, a proven seven-step roadmap that helps grads move from overwhelmed to empowered. Topics include everything from mindset and mission to interviewing, networking and long-term career alignment. It’s designed to solve a common job search problem: skipping steps, going out of order or not knowing where to begin at all.“Most grads start with the résumé,” said Summit creator and career strategist Maria Katrien ‘Trie’ Angeleva Heslin, who also created Indiana University’s Career Success Preparation course. “But that works only if you’ve first figured out who you are, what you want and how to communicate it. That’s what this summit helps them do — in the right order and with real-world support.”Contributors range in age, industry and experience — from high-level executives and entrepreneurs to creatives, educators, transportation specialists and nonprofit leaders.Among them:Kenny Aronoff, world-renowned drummerCraig Carter, CEO, Pan American World AirwaysSal Scognamillo, Head Chef, Patsy’s Italian RestaurantJames Brewington, Chairman, NewEdge Signal Solutions CorporationDr. Charles E. Sykes, Retired Director, Indiana University African American Arts InstituteLorena DeLancey, VP of Marketing, Empowering People’s IndependenceFor a complete list of contributors and their bios, visit the summit home page at https://www.launch-strong.online Each day features short videos, standout quotes and honest reflections — paired with a free downloadable companion guide and bonuses for registrants. The goal: to help grads launch smarter, faster and stronger, without burnout or confusion.The Summit is free and open to all. While designed for the Class of 2025, it’s also relevant for recent grads, job seekers, parents, career counselors and anyone eager to launch (or relaunch) with intention.“Every contributor brings something different — their voice, their path, their lessons. And they all said yes for the same reason,” said Heslin. “Because when a new grad finds work that lights them up, everyone wins. Businesses get better hires. Graduates stay healthier and more fulfilled. Communities thrive. And their entire circle feels the ripple effect of that joy.”Launch Strong runs May 19–25 at www.launchstrong.online New content will be released daily with highlights shared across Instagram, LinkedIn and additional social platforms.Press Contact:Maria Katrien “Trie” Angeleva Heslin Summit Creator | Founder, Reimagine Monday trie@reimaginemonday.com | 202.697.7143 www.reimaginemonday.com | www.launchstrong.online

