Free Online Career Summit Helps Class of 2025 Launch with Clarity, Confidence and Strategy

Launch Strong Contributors 2025

21 pros. 7 days. 1 powerful launch. Meet the contributors behind Launch Strong — a free online career accelerator built for the Class of 2025.

Launch Strong Contributor Kenny Aronoff

Launch Strong contributors like Kenny Aronoff share their career insights a free online career accelerator built for the Class of 2025.

Launch Strong 2025 logo. The online summit runs May 19-25

Launch Strong 2025 runs May 19-25

21 professionals across industries come together to offer graduates the insight they wish they’d had — and the support today’s job market demands.

Most grads start with the résumé, but that works only if you’ve first figured out who you are, what you want and how to communicate it. This summit helps grads launch the right way.”
— Trie Angeleva Heslin
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the tassels turn for the Class of 2025, many new grads are already staring down a big question: Now what?

Amid economic complexity, shifting expectations and a sea of generic advice, new grads need more than résumé templates and recycled talking points. They need a smarter way forward.

Launch Strong: The New Grad Career Kickstart is a free, 7-day online event designed to do just that. Starting May 19, the Summit guides participants through a clear, practical path to meaningful work — built around insight from 21 professionals across fields including business, media, aviation, health, tech, fashion, music, law and more.

The content is intentionally structured — following the Love Monday Method, a proven seven-step roadmap that helps grads move from overwhelmed to empowered. Topics include everything from mindset and mission to interviewing, networking and long-term career alignment. It’s designed to solve a common job search problem: skipping steps, going out of order or not knowing where to begin at all.

“Most grads start with the résumé,” said Summit creator and career strategist Maria Katrien ‘Trie’ Angeleva Heslin, who also created Indiana University’s Career Success Preparation course. “But that works only if you’ve first figured out who you are, what you want and how to communicate it. That’s what this summit helps them do — in the right order and with real-world support.”

Contributors range in age, industry and experience — from high-level executives and entrepreneurs to creatives, educators, transportation specialists and nonprofit leaders.

Among them:
Kenny Aronoff, world-renowned drummer
Craig Carter, CEO, Pan American World Airways
Sal Scognamillo, Head Chef, Patsy’s Italian Restaurant
James Brewington, Chairman, NewEdge Signal Solutions Corporation
Dr. Charles E. Sykes, Retired Director, Indiana University African American Arts Institute
Lorena DeLancey, VP of Marketing, Empowering People’s Independence

For a complete list of contributors and their bios, visit the summit home page at https://www.launch-strong.online.

Each day features short videos, standout quotes and honest reflections — paired with a free downloadable companion guide and bonuses for registrants. The goal: to help grads launch smarter, faster and stronger, without burnout or confusion.

The Summit is free and open to all. While designed for the Class of 2025, it’s also relevant for recent grads, job seekers, parents, career counselors and anyone eager to launch (or relaunch) with intention.

“Every contributor brings something different — their voice, their path, their lessons. And they all said yes for the same reason,” said Heslin. “Because when a new grad finds work that lights them up, everyone wins. Businesses get better hires. Graduates stay healthier and more fulfilled. Communities thrive. And their entire circle feels the ripple effect of that joy.”

Launch Strong runs May 19–25 at www.launchstrong.online New content will be released daily with highlights shared across Instagram, LinkedIn and additional social platforms.

Press Contact:
Maria Katrien “Trie” Angeleva Heslin Summit Creator | Founder, Reimagine Monday trie@reimaginemonday.com | 202.697.7143 www.reimaginemonday.com | www.launchstrong.online

Maria Katrien Angeleva Heslin
Reimagine Monday
+1 2026977143
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Free Online Career Summit Helps Class of 2025 Launch with Clarity, Confidence and Strategy

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Maria Katrien Angeleva Heslin
Reimagine Monday
+1 2026977143
Company/Organization
Reimagine Monday
1 Harborside Place
Jersey City, New Jersey, 07311
United States
+1 202-697-7143
Visit Newsroom
About

Maria Katrien “Trie” Angeleva Heslin Founder, Reimagine Monday | Creator, Launch Strong Trie is a career strategist, educator and coach known for her mindful and strategic approach to helping people do work that matters. She created Launch Strong to give new grads what she wished every student had: real talk, clear strategy and a place to start. A former deputy mayor and certified career and mindfulness coach with two Master’s degrees, Trie designed and taught Career Success Preparation at Indiana University and has guided hundreds of students and professionals through pivotal career moments — using her 7-step framework, the Love Monday Method.

More From This Author
Free Online Career Summit Helps Class of 2025 Launch with Clarity, Confidence and Strategy
New 2025 Holistic Planner-Workbook Addresses Hidden Gap in Traditional Retirement Planning 
Significant Milestone: 6.1 Million Americans Set to Retire in 2024
View All Stories From This Author