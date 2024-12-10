New 2025 Holistic Planner-Workbook Addresses Hidden Gap in Traditional Retirement Planning 

"Go! Rock Your Retirement: Your Best Life Planner 2025" Authors of Go! Rock Your Retirement 2025 Best Life Planner Anna Quinne and Trie Angeleva This year, 6.1 million people will retire; more than half of retirees regret not planning their free time better; Go! helps fill that gap.

As a record 6.1M Americans retire in 2024, 'Go! Rock Your Retirement' joins the shift toward a holistic approach, empowering purposeful and joyful retirements.

With Go!, retirees become the architect of their next chapter rather than simply filling days with doctor visits, home repairs and errands. It empowers living intentionally and rediscovering joy.” — Trie Angeleva, Blossom & Blaze Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Meaningful Gift for a Life-Changing MilestoneWith two weeks until Christmas and tens of thousands of Americans retiring December 31, shoppers are seeking gifts that stand out from the usual assortment of mugs, plaques and clocks for the retirees in their lives. Enter "Go! Rock Your Retirement: Your Best Life Planner 2025" by Blossom & Blaze — a holistic planner-workbook that redefines retirement planning and offers retirees a roadmap for living with joy, vitality and intention.Addressing the Hidden Gap in Retirement PlanningAccording to recent data from Yahoo Finance, approximately 6.1 million Americans will have retired in 2024, with an average of 11,000 turning 65 each day. Yet, while financial planning dominates the retirement landscape, emotional, social and personal well-being are often overlooked.A recent study by Age Wave and Edward Jones revealed that 54% of retirees regret not planning their free time effectively, highlighting a significant gap in traditional retirement planning. While financial preparation has long dominated the conversation — and remains crucial — the focus is beginning to shift toward a more holistic approach that addresses emotional, social and personal fulfillment.Yet, the disparity remains stark: 19 of the 20 top-selling retirement books on Amazon center almost entirely on finances, leaving retirees with little guidance on how to craft a purposeful, enriching life beyond the numbers. Go! is at the forefront of the emerging holistic trend, empowering retirees to craft their next chapter with purpose and happiness.Shifting The NarrativeBlossom & Blaze, a retirement life design practice, has released an innovative new tool, “Go! Rock Your Retirement: Your Best Life Planner 2025.” This planner and workbook is designed to support retirees in creating a fulfilling 2025 and enriching post-career life, emphasizing personal growth, social connections and overall well-being.“Retirement is a launchpad for what’s next, not a landing,” says Anna Quinne, co-founder of Blossom & Blaze. “We created Go! to address the lack of support retirees face during this transition. Shifting from a career-driven mindset to one that allows your inner self to guide you toward activities that truly spark joy and touch your soul can be challenging. Our goal is to help retirees find a sense of significance similar to what they experienced at work — only even more fulfilling.”A Gift With Lasting ImpactMore than just a retirement gift, Go! empowers retirees to:• Align their lives with what matters most.• Assess and enhance satisfaction in all aspects of life.• Set weekly goals, find actionable steps and track progress.• Plan, chart and record dream destinations and experiences.• Create lists of favorites to keep you cheery and resourceful.• Feel supported on their journey with quarterly check-ins.Complete with original photography, motivational quotes and access to a supportive online community, Go! provides a thoughtful and engaging experience.“Retirement is an exciting chapter — a time to embrace freedom and explore life with a fresh perspective,” says Trie Angeleva, Blossom & Blaze co-founder. “But when the initial excitement fades, retirees need intention. Go! empowers them to prioritize what matters most — health, relationships, growth and purpose — creating a life aligned with their deepest values.”Who Go! is For• Individuals retiring in 2024, eager to plan their next chapter with intention.• Retirees ready to regain purpose and joy in their lives.• Families and friends seeking meaningful holiday gifts with lasting value.• HR departments looking for impactful send-off gifts that celebrate employees.Availability and PricingGo! Rock Your Retirement is available for $47 (plus shipping) on the Blossom & Blaze website About Blossom & BlazeBlossom & Blaze is a transatlantic coaching practice founded by Anna Quinne and Trie Angeleva, known as the "Golden Go-Tos." Their flagship product, Go!, is an innovate planner and workbook designed to empower retirees to create fulfilling, purpose-driven lives beyond their careers.For more information, visit www.blossomandblaze.life/go or contact Blossom & Blaze

