Significant Milestone: 6.1 Million Americans Set to Retire in 2024

Cover of Go! Rock Your Retirement, Your Best Life Planner-Workbook Authors of Go! Rock Your Retirement 2025 Best Life Planner Anna Quinne and Trie Angeleva Logo for Blossom & Blaze, Trailblazing Holistic Retirement Specialists

6.1 million Americans retire in 2024; help with non-financial planning is in high demand.

54% of retirees regret not planning their free time more effectively and the top retirement best sellers center on financial planning only; it's time to shift the narrative.” — Trie Angeleva, Blossom & Blaze co-founder

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a notable demographic shift, approximately 6.1 million Americans are expected to have retired in 2024, according to recent data from Yahoo Finance. This significant milestone spans a diverse range of individuals, from those reaching the traditional retirement age of 65 to those choosing to retire earlier or later. With an average of 11,000 people turning 65 every day, the number of retirees entering this new phase of life is substantial.As this wave of retirees navigates their post-career years, the focus is shifting toward how they can spend their time with enthusiasm and intention. Many are seeking ways to make their retirement not only financially secure but also fulfilling and purposeful.Addressing the Gaps in Retirement PlanningA recent study by Age Wave and Edward Jones revealed that 54% of retirees regret not planning their free time more effectively. This lack of planning often leads to frustration and missed opportunities during what should be one of the most rewarding periods of life.Compounding this issue is the overwhelming focus on financial planning in retirement literature. A glance at Amazon’s best-seller list for retirement planning books reveals a familiar trend: 19 of the top 20 books focus almost entirely on finances, leaving the emotional, social and personal aspects of retirement largely unaddressed. Blossom & Blaze Shift The NarrativeResponding to this need, holistic retirement practice Blossom & Blaze has released an innovative new tool, the “Go! Rock Your Retirement: Your Best Life Planner 2025.” This planner and workbook is designed to support retirees in creating a fulfilling and enriching post-career life, emphasizing personal growth, social connections and overall well-being.Anna Quinne, co-founder of Blossom & Blaze, explains, "Retirement is not just an ending, but a new beginning. We created Go! to address the lack of support retirees face during this transition. Shifting from a career-driven mindset, with its rigid work week and high productivity demands, to one that allows your inner self to guide you towards activities that truly spark joy and touch your soul can be challenging. Our goal is to help retirees find a sense of significance similar to what they experienced at work — only even more fulfilling!"Addressing the Needs of a Growing Retiree PopulationWith the number of retirees set to rise significantly, products like the Go! planner and workbook play a crucial role in helping individuals navigate this life transition successfully. As more people seek ways to make their retirement years vibrant and fulfilling, resources that focus on holistic well-being and personal growth become essential.“Retirement is an exciting chapter — a time to embrace freedom and explore life with a fresh perspective,” says Trie Angeleva, Blossom & Blaze co-founder. “But when the initial excitement fades, retirees need intention. Go! empowers them to prioritize what matters most — health, relationships, growth and purpose — creating a life aligned with their deepest values.”Availability and PricingThe Go! Planner is available for $47 (plus shipping and handling) on the Blossom & Blaze website . This holiday season, it’s the perfect gift for anyone looking to support a loved one in their retirement journey.For more information, visit the Blossom & Blaze website or connect About Blossom & BlazeBlossom & Blaze is a transatlantic coaching practice founded by Anna Quinne and Trie Angeleva, known as the "Golden Go-Tos." Their flagship product, Go!, is a comprehensive planner and workbook that guides retirees through a holistic approach to creating a meaningful and fulfilling retirement.

