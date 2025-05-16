GetHairMD Becomes the Exclusive Partner of USK Under Skin in the United States

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD, a leading innovator in medically backed hair restoration solutions, proudly announces its exclusive U.S. partnership with U.SK Under Skin, a subsidiary of GRUPO NC—one of Brazil’s largest and most respected pharmaceutical conglomerates. This strategic alliance grants GetHairMD the exclusive rights to market and distribute U.SK Under Skin's line of hair products in the United States, which will be available through the GetHairMD network by the end of the second quarter.GetHairMD has a portfolio of non-invasive products to treat patients experiencing chronic and acute effluvium, androgenetic alopecia, and general hair thinning.“This is more than a distribution agreement—it’s a powerful step forward in our mission to offer hair-loss solutions exclusively through the GetHairMD locations,” said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD. “We are excited to bring this partnership and their hair products to our patients here in the U.S.”Hair loss is a widespread condition affecting more than half of adult men and over 40% of adult women. Beyond the physical changes, many patients experience significant emotional distress and diminished self-confidence. GetHairMD addresses this challenge through personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs.GetHairMD's comprehensive approach includes:• Non-invasive treatments featuring advanced laser therapy• Prescription-strength topical medications• Convenient at-home treatment protocolsAndre Freund, CEO of U.SK Under Skin USA, added: “We are thrilled to partner with GetHairMD, whose proven clinic model is ideal for delivering these trusted products to American consumers.”U.SK Under Skin products will be available exclusively through GetHairMD clinics and certified providers by the end of Q2 2025, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to medical-grade treatment protocols and professional oversight.

