The Brooks Shopping Centre Implements Alert Cascade for Martyn’s Law Compliance

The Brooks Shopping Centre successfully implements Alert Cascade to improve public safety and help comply with Martyn’s Law.

Community safety is our highest priority. Alert Cascade provides a reliable and efficient emergency notification system to alert and guide our staff, tenants, and visitors during emergencies.” — Simon Turpin, MRICS

WINCHESTER, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Shopping Centre in Winchester has significantly enhanced its emergency preparedness by deploying a new mass notification system from Alert Cascade, a leading UK-based provider of communication technology . The implementation comes in direct response to the newly enacted Martyn’s Law (Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025) , which places legal requirements on public venues to assess and plan for terrorism-related threats.Martyn’s Law, which received Royal Assent in April 2025, is designed to improve protective security and organisational preparedness at publicly accessible locations. Named in memory of Martyn Hett, one of the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack, the law requires venues like shopping centres to develop and implement effective plans to respond to and mitigate the impacts of a terrorist attack.The Brooks is home to a variety of tenants including Primark, TK Maxx, Waterstones, Sports Direct, and HMV, and regularly attracts thousands of visitors per day. Simon Turpin, both a chartered surveyor and Asset Manager at The Brooks, commented:“This system not only supports compliance with Martyn’s Law but also strengthens our overall incident response. When we investigated critical communication providers, Alert Cascade stood out as better value than its competitors because of its modular design. We only pay for the features we need and will actually use today – if we need to scale up in the future, we can do, but we’re forced to pay for everything now. Alert Cascade were also the only true UK owned and operated provider, which was important to us in terms of data protection and privacy.”Alert Cascade’s modular emergency notification system is fully scalable, equipping The Brooks to instantly alert staff, tenants, and visitors during emergencies and critical incidents. The solution offers multi-channel delivery (SMS text, email, voice calls, mobile app notifications, etc.), providing the crucial communication capability needed during fire evacuations, flooding, lost children alerts, loss of utilities, etc. Russell Pearson, Director, Alert Cascade comments:“Our platform provides advanced features such as real-time alerting, incident logging, staff check-in, automated alerts, and secure document sharing. This means The Brooks Shopping Centre can maintain operational continuity at the same time as delivering fast, reliable communication to all relevant stakeholders during any type of critical incident.”

