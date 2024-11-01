Alert Cascade Approved as Supplier for UK Government's G-Cloud 14 Framework

Alert Cascade is now an approved supplier for G-Cloud 14, the latest framework on the Crown Commercial Service's Digital Marketplace.

Our solutions have always been simple and easy to implement and being members of this framework now brings that simplicity to the procurement process.” — Russell Pearson, Director

PETERBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alert Cascade is proud to announce its approval as a supplier under the UK Government's G-Cloud 14 framework , a significant milestone that underscores the company's commitment to providing cost-effective critical communication tools for the public sector. With this framework award, Alert Cascade joins a select group of providers recognised for their ability to deliver high-quality services that meet the specific needs of public sector organisations.Since 2016, Alert Cascade has successfully partnered with a diverse range of public sector clients, including local resilience forums, charities, police forces, NHS trusts, government agencies, councils, and universities. Inclusion in the G-Cloud 14 framework marks a crucial step forward, simplifying the procurement process for new and existing clients. This streamlined approach reduces complexity and enhances transparency, allowing public sector buyers to engage with suppliers in a more efficient manner.As one of the only wholly UK owned mass notification providers, Alert Cascade is uniquely positioned to support the UK public sector with its critical communication suite. The G-Cloud 14 framework enables the company to deliver its resilient messaging platform directly to UK public sector organisations at cost-effective prices. The solutions suite facilitates effective communication during incidents and emergencies, helping over 83,000 individual users manage critical situations with ease. Alert Cascade's critical communications suite distinguishes itself through its modular Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, built on a secure, scalable, and reliable infrastructure. The system features multiple layers of redundancy, ensuring rapid delivery of alerts while guiding users through critical tasks to minimise human error. The platform is designed for simplicity and ease of implementation, requiring minimal training for users to get started.The G-Cloud 14 framework not only simplifies the procurement process, but also assures public sector clients of Alert Cascade's commitment to data security and compliance with UK government standards. The company holds ISO27001 accreditation and Cyber Essentials Plus certification, ensuring that their services meet the highest security standards. This focus on security further reinforces Alert Cascade's position as a trusted partner for public sector organisations.In a market where many competitors are overseas entities, Alert Cascade stands out as a truly UK-based service provider. All staff, including dedicated 24/7 support teams, are located within the UK, ensuring that clients receive the highest level of support and expertise. The company's senior management team have extensive experience using mass notification services in operational environments, further solidifying their expertise in the field.The benefits of choosing Alert Cascade as a mass notification service provider through the G-Cloud framework are numerous. Clients benefit from the highest service level agreements, competitive pricing, and the assurance of 100% UK based support. With fast rollout times and minimal training requirements, Alert Cascade is able to deliver accounts on a same day basis, enabling clients to be operational in as little as one hour.As Alert Cascade embarks on this new chapter as an approved G-Cloud 14 supplier, the company looks forward to expanding its impact on the public sector and continuing to provide innovative solutions that enhance communication during critical moments. Russell Pearson, Director, comments:"As one of the only truly UK mass notification service providers, we're excited to be an approved supplier on the G-Cloud 14 framework, providing our critical communication suite directly to UK public sector organisations at cost effective prices. Our solutions have always been simple and easy to implement and being members of this framework now brings that simplicity to the procurement process."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.