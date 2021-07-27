Alert Cascade's resilient mass notification service selected to keep NHS staff safe, informed and connected
Great Western Hospitals launch suite of Alert Cascade solutions ensuring compliance with NHS Core Standards for Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response
Alert Cascade has enabled us to communicate with our staff swiftly and effectively, ensuring a more comprehensive and cohesive response to any incidents we face”PETERBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alert Cascade, specialists in providing resilient automated notification services, today announced that Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (GWH) have successfully launched a suite of Alert Cascade’s mass notification solutions to ensure compliance with the NHS Core Standards for Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response. By consolidating all of their critical communication needs into a single product suite, GWH have provided their teams with reliable, simple and flexible tools enabling them to respond effectively to incidents of all types. Crucially, the simplicity of the solutions meant that valuable NHS resources did not need to be spent on complicated implementation plans and training packages – staff were able to be up and running within days.
— Sarah Orr, Head of Resilience and COVID Response, GWH NHSFT
Russell Pearson, Director of Alert Cascade Limited comments: “GWH joins a growing number of clients who are benefitting from the time and cost savings of implementing a simple, resilient, unified communication solution. Our product suite is modular, allowing GWH to select and pay for only the features they need, whilst being flexible enough to grow with them over time. By bringing major incident notifications, business continuity messaging, rota gap alerting, pager notifications, critical level “on call” alerts, and general staff messaging under one umbrella, GWH have vastly improved and simplified their communication methods. At a time when NHS resources are at a premium, we’re pleased to have been able to assist them in successfully implementing a resilient solution that ensures compliance with the Core Standards and frees up valuable staff time to focus on patient care.”
As one of only a handful of 100% UK owned and operated mass notification providers, Alert Cascade is uniquely placed to understand the challenges faced by UK healthcare providers. As well as supporting Trusts around the country, Alert Cascade supports the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) with their critical alerting, and continues to support clients across multiple sectors around the globe on a daily basis.
Sarah Orr, Head of Resilience and COVID Response, GWH NHSFT comments: “Expanding our Alert Cascade service to cover a wider array of communication needs has enabled us to communicate with our staff swiftly and effectively, ensuring a more comprehensive and cohesive response to any incidents we face. The built in reporting has allowed us to capture crucial data about our staffing situation during COVID-19 and pivot our response accordingly, and the flexibility to be able to target alerts based on multiple criteria simplifies and automates our existing major incident and business continuity communication cascades.”
Emma Lane
Alert Cascade Limited
+44 7380 314503
emma@alertcascade.co.uk